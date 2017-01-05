PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Zoo says a 17-year-old female gorilla named Kira is pregnant and expecting a baby in early summer.
The zoo says Kira’s pregnancy was confirmed with an over-the-counter home pregnancy test, the same type used by humans.
This is the first pregnancy for Kira and the third offspring for 32-year-old male Motuba, whose daughter Amani was born at the zoo in August.
Kristen Farley-Rambo, the primary gorilla keeper, says Kira loves babies and has shown a lot of interest in Amani. She says Kira seems “well-prepared to be a first-time mother.”
The zoo has four other Western lowland gorillas: 22-year-old female Honi and her 4-month-old daughter, Amani, and two males, 17-year-old Louis, and 14-year-old Kuchimba.
They are listed as critically endangered species.
