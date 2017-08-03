BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Al Gore is back in theaters talking about climate change, and he’s hoping some of his ideas will make it into people’s homes as well.

The former vice president stars in “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” which is a follow-up to the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary about his efforts to combat climate change.

The sequel explores successful efforts around the globe to combat climate change.

Gore says people can help at home by tweaking their thermostats and using LED lighting, but he also advocates people vote for politicians who support renewable energy and keeping pressure up on elected leaders.

“An Inconvenient Sequel” opens in wide release on Friday.