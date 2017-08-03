BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Al Gore is back in theaters talking about climate change, and he’s hoping some of his ideas will make it into people’s homes as well.
The former vice president stars in “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” which is a follow-up to the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary about his efforts to combat climate change.
The sequel explores successful efforts around the globe to combat climate change.
Gore says people can help at home by tweaking their thermostats and using LED lighting, but he also advocates people vote for politicians who support renewable energy and keeping pressure up on elected leaders.
Most Read Stories
- Why so much smoke in Seattle from B.C. wildfires? 'Nature's air conditioning' is broken, weather service says
- Death of Costco co-founder Jeff Brotman, 74, ‘a complete shock’
- Seattle poised to elect first woman mayor since 1926; Durkan, Moon and Oliver lead the pack VIEW
- Two Seattle spots made Bon Appétit's ‘50 Best New Restaurants in America' list
- Hoping for a leftist revolution in Tuesday’s vote? Not so fast | Danny Westneat
“An Inconvenient Sequel” opens in wide release on Friday.