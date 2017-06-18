WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator is warning against rushing a vote on a GOP bill to repeal and replace the nation’s health care law. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida says both parties deserve a chance to fully debate the Senate bill after it was drafted in secret.

Rubio’s comments come as Republicans are working hard to finalize legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he hopes to bring legislation to the floor for a vote within the next two weeks.

Rubio says the process could take longer than that.

He says the Senate is quote, “not a place where you can just cook up something behind closed doors and rush it for a vote.”

Rubio spoke on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”