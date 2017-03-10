A Pennsylvania congressman has accused former President Barack Obama of staying in Washington solely to run a “shadow government” to undermine the GOP agenda.
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly made the claim to fellow Republicans at an event Saturday north of Pittsburgh.
A video clip posted to YouTube shows Kelly saying that Obama remained in Washington for “one purpose only … to run the shadow government that is going to totally upset the new agenda.”
The Obamas have said they would remain in the nation’s capital until their youngest daughter, Sasha, completes high school.
Kelly’s spokesman said Friday the congressman was just “sharing the frustration of everyone in the room over how they believe certain Obama administration holdovers” are trying to upset President Donald Trump’s agenda.
