Insurance experts say the resulting zombie market — not dead, but not alive either — would suffer from many of the maladies of the existing system, and quite a few more.

A few weeks ago, President-elect Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress were talking about how Obamacare’s insurance markets were foundering, and how insurance companies were fleeing while prices were spiraling out of control.

The failure of those markets, they said, was the reason the Affordable Care Act (ACA) should be repealed.

Now, Republican leaders are considering a legislative effort to roll back major provisions of the health law, but the plan they’re considering would keep the current system in place for at least two, possibly three, more years.

The nickname for the plan is repeal and delay, and the assumption underlying it is that the current system will be sustainable for as long as it takes Congress to pass and the White House to install a new health plan.

The plan might be better described as “zombification.” It is not clear that Republicans can easily time the expiration date of the Obamacare markets. Insurance experts say the resulting zombie market — not dead, but not alive either — would suffer from many of the maladies of the existing system, and quite a few more. The result on the books might look like the status quo, but millions of Americans could lose their insurance and others could pay much higher prices to keep their coverage.

Obamacare was devised as a market system rather than a government program like Medicare. Private insurers compete to offer health plans to customers who don’t get insurance from their jobs or the government. It sets up rules and establishes federal subsidies to help encourage people to buy insurance. But it relies on the voluntary participation of insurance companies to function.

There’s nothing in the health law that forces insurance companies to sell insurance if they don’t want to, as was learned this year when several major carriers exited the market. There’s good reason to think that, with the death of the ACA looming, many more companies would rethink their decision to sell policies in the zombie interval.

“Why go through the hassle for something that’s going away anyway?” said Jon Kingsdale, who teaches at Boston University and is a director at the actuarial firm Wakely Consulting Group.

Kingsdale, a former insurance executive, said insurance companies had tended to weigh the short-term pain of remaining in the Obama­care markets against their long-term hope that markets would stabilize, grow and prove profitable. That calculus would change in an instant if the law were repealed, he said.

“This is the perfect excuse to get out,” he said.

In an interview with The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel this week, House Speaker Paul Ryan promised the transition would ensure that “no one is worse off.” That promise could be as hard to keep as President Obama’s vow that, under the ACA, “if you like your health plan, you can keep it.”

One important part of Obamacare would hold steady during the zombie period, however: The Medi­caid expansion, under way in most states, does not rely on a private market for insurance companies. States would be able to continue offering coverage to poor Americans through Medi­caid, even if Obamacare’s end were inevitable. Medi­caid expansion is responsible for about half the health law’s recent reductions in the uninsured.

The Obamacare markets are a different beast. They were never as troubled as their most vociferous critics argued. Trump was fond of saying that prices were rising by 100 percent or more. That was true in 10 counties, but the typical increase was about 22 percent — high, but not stratospheric. Competition among insurance companies had diminished as many carriers had either failed or exited markets where they had lost money. But every place in the country had at least one insurer offering coverage. Enrollment in the markets was lower than forecast but was growing slowly.

Even the law’s defenders acknowledged that the markets were rickety and vulnerable. Obama, in an article published in The Journal of the American Medical Association this summer, suggested major policy changes to backstop the markets.

As The Hill reported last week, some Republicans in Congress are discussing a package of smaller short-term changes that would make the Obamacare markets more appealing to insurance companies during the zombie period.

Christopher Condeluci, who runs a policy-consulting business, said that over the past few years, Republicans have resisted changes that would make Obamacare work better, but the election had shifted the outlook.

“If there’s disruption, even in a wait for repeal and replace, Republicans are going to look terrible,” he said. “And the Democrats are going to rightly blame them.”

The package of sweeteners might include rules that make it harder for sick people to buy insurance in the middle of the year, and changes that would raise prices for older customers while lowering them for younger ones. Democrats in Congress might vote for such a package to help the Obamacare markets survive.

But those fixes, long requested by insurance companies expecting an enduring Obamacare market, may not be enough once a repeal deadline looms. A repeal-and-delay approach means that even a propped-up market would exist for only a few more years.

For insurers that are losing money as the market finds its legs and that are well established in other lines of business, there is less incentive to stick around. The motivation for health plans, particularly large, national for-profit companies, had always been that Obamacare was a long-term growth opportunity, worth some headaches and losses early on.

Marilyn Tavenner, president of America’s Health Insurance Plans, a large insurer trade group, told The New York Times that the law “needed to be improved.” Her group has not come out against a repeal-and-delay plan, but it has not guaranteed insurers would stay put if one passed.

Things will probably stay stable through the end of next year. Insurance companies have signed contracts to offer health plans, and people have already signed up for them.

After that, the future may be less certain than the Republican plan’s nickname suggests. Exits might not happen everywhere, but just as the Obama administration has struggled to keep reluctant insurers in the market, there would be little the Trump administration could do to prevent further insurer flight.