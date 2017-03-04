Rep. Michael Burgess, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Texas who chairs the House subcommittee that will decide the fate of Barack Obama’s health-care law, has close ties to the health-care industry.

DENTON, Texas — Republicans are under pressure to deliver an Affordable Care Act repeal plan, and one of the crucial behind-the-scenes players is Congress’ longest-serving doctor, a low-key policy wonk with close ties to the health-care industry.

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, who previously worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist, is chairman of the House subcommittee assigned to determine what parts — if any — of Barack Obama’s health-care law would remain in Trump’s America.

“I favor success over and above everything else,” Burgess said in an interview. “To me, success means we got rid of the individual mandate and then whatever other parts we can take care of.”

For Burgess, the path to changing the law is clear — and it won’t need 60 votes in the Senate to pass.

Getting rid of the individual and employer coverage mandates is Burgess’ top priority. Penalties for declining to purchase health insurance would also go away, as would Medicaid expansion. But he thinks two popular provisions should stay: Parents would be able to keep their children on their health-care plans until age 26, and coverage of pre-existing conditions would remain unchanged.

“I do realize some of the other voices that percolate around the halls have said we ought to do something simultaneously, but right now I can control what I can control,” Burgess said.

Burgess’ experience in Washington has made him a favorite of health-care-industry insiders. His top campaign contributors are doctors, drug companies and HMOs, and 12 bills he sponsored in the past Congress received lobbying from companies that donated at least $10,000 to his re-election campaign.

“A lot of people can make broad comments about the health-care bill and say things about the health-care bill, but he always knew every book, chapter and verse,” said Kentucky Republican Rep. Brett Guthrie, who serves as Burgess’ deputy on the health-care subcommittee. “I have joked with him and said, ‘Your copy of the Affordable Care Act reminds me of some of the Churches of Christ preachers’ Bibles I grew up with,’ that everything is footnoted, tagged, and that he really spent a lot of time trying to understand it.”

The House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on health has 17 Republicans and 13 Democrats, and the minority party is determined to use committee hearings to publicly voice displeasure at Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Rep. Gene Green of Texas is the ranking Democrat on the health subcommittee and serves alongside Burgess. He recalled a recent hearing on Medicaid where Democrats were particularly prickly toward Republican proposals to halt Medicaid expansion.

Green, who played a role in drafting the Affordable Care Act, vehemently disagrees with Burgess’ views on the matter, but said he realized that Democrats in the subcommittee had little opportunity to stall the bill.

The subcommittee is one of two in the House that deal with health care — the other is within the Ways and Means Committee — and the panels are where a health-care bill would be debated and amended, if Republican leadership decides not to fast-track it.

But there’s pressure to get something done quickly, and Burgess, along with Republican leadership, has not offered a definitive time frame of when legislation would be formally introduced.

A leaked Affordable Care Act replacement proposal out of Burgess’ subcommittee, first obtained by Politico, would scrap Medicaid expansion and give money to states for high-risk pools for patients with pre-existing conditions. The plan, which Burgess helped write, would pay for the proposal by limiting tax breaks on health-care plans people get through their employers.

Two House committees — Energy and Commerce, and Ways and Means — plan to begin voting Wednesday on their portions of the legislation, barring late problems. Leaders want to push the package through the House this month and hope the Senate can consider it by Congress’ early April recess.

Republicans must deal with an already grumbling base of conservatives who want the health-care law immediately repealed on ideological grounds.

“I know the line has been ‘repeal and replace.’ In Tarrant County, that’s not it,” said Arlington Republican Club President William Busby, who worked on the campaigns of some of Burgess’ North Texas colleagues in the House. “They don’t want it replaced. It’s a free-market thing. They want competition on the market side; they don’t want government running it. They want it repealed, but I’m pretty sure the majority of Republicans, if you polled them in Tarrant County, wouldn’t want it replaced.”

Democrats aren’t happy, either. Protesters against a repeal packed town halls all week during the recent congressional recess, leaving Republicans like Burgess intent on finding a middle road in a potentially tough spot.

A recently released McClatchy-Marist poll found that 58 percent of Americans want to keep the Affordable Care Act, while 31 percent want a full repeal of the law.

Burgess faced criticism for choosing to hold a telephone call-in town hall during the recess, but was to hold an in-person town hall Saturday in Flower Mound, Texas.

“You will see him walk out there and he sticks to his script,” said Denton County Democratic Party Chairperson Phyllis Wolper, who has known Burgess for decades. “He serves his masters.”

By “masters,” Wolper means the health-care industry.

Burgess received more than $580,000 in campaign contributions from health professionals, pharmaceutical companies and health-services providers during his 2016 campaign cycle, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

“It’s kind of ridiculous. He really hasn’t had to spend any money,” Wolper said.

Burgess’ largest campaign contributor is the American College of Emergency Physicians, a lobbying and advocacy network for emergency physicians around the country. It donated $15,900 to his 2016 campaign and has given at least $10,000 to his campaign in every cycle since 2008.

“Mike’s very well-informed and knows the current legislation very well,” said Dr. Rebecca Parker, the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. “I definitely see Mike as sort of that thoughtful leader, a thoughtful expert, and I look forward to seeing what his ideas are.”

The emergency-doctors network lobbied on six bills sponsored by Burgess during the last Congress, a common relationship in Washington, where big donors of campaign funds simultaneously lobby for bills they support.

“I think as a member of the House he is one of those people we can sit down and work with,” Parker said. “Do we agree with every single idea he has? We’ll see, but he understands emergency care is a core requirement for patients.”

Despite the campaign cash from parties with a vested interest in the health-care law, Burgess doesn’t need to worry about a serious re-election challenge for now. The Denton County-based seat is heavily Republican, and he easily won re-election in November, with 66 percent of the vote. His Democratic challenger didn’t raise any money.

But in Burgess’ district, which was once mostly rural but now is mostly filled with affluent bedroom communities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Trump lost nearly 7 percentage points, compared with Mitt Romney in 2012.

“We are not a little rural county anymore,” Wolper said. Republicans “can see the same numbers I can.”

But Burgess isn’t afraid to take rhetorical shots when it comes to the Affordable Care Act.

“Oh, Jesus, yes,” Burgess said when he was asked whether the individual mandate was the most important aspect of the law that must be repealed. “That is a freedom-killing, that was illegal, that was immoral, it was unconstitutional. There’s no way in the world that it should have been allowed.”

Burgess got his start in a unique way. He had had a natural constituency of Denton County women he had worked with in the delivery room.

“He started out as a doctor, and he was quite famous in these parts for all the babies he delivered,” Wolper said. “The ladies brought pictures of their babies to rallies.”

While faces like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., might be more recognizable in the national health-care debate, Burgess relishes the role he will play, and he frequently meets with state-level politicians in Texas, health-care lobbyists and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price to better understand how to implement a long-dreamed-of repeal plan.

“My job is to get something through the subcommittee that the full committee can vote on and send to the floor,” Burgess said. “If I can change America in the process, you bet, I want to do that. I signed up for it. But my right-now role is, yeah, I’ve got to keep the subcommittee working and functioning.”