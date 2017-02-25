Gov. Asa Hutchinson is among a number of Republican governors hoping to impose a work requirement on Medicaid recipients.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — On a frigid morning in Jacksonville, Nancy Godinez was piling bread and other staples into her car outside a food pantry. She had lost her job as a custodian, her unemployment checks had run out and her job search had proved fruitless.

One thing she still had was health insurance, acquired three years ago after Arkansas’ Republican-controlled Legislature agreed to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The coverage, she said, has allowed her to get regular checkups and treatment for tendinitis in her foot.

But unless she finds a new job, Godinez, 55, could be at risk of losing her insurance, too.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is among a number of Republican governors hoping to impose a work requirement on Medicaid recipients. They believe that extending Medicaid to millions of low-income adults without disabilities under the health law gave them an incentive not to work.

Since its creation as part of President Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society agenda in the 1960s, Medicaid has grown to become a robust safety-net program for poor Americans, providing health care for 74 million people. The new Republican ideas for the program, including work requirements and changes in how it is paid for, could make Medicaid much more limited, with a smaller impact on the federal budget but more obstacles to becoming and staying enrolled.

The outline of a new replacement plan, presented to House members Feb. 16, shows how far some Republican leaders hope to go in overhauling a program that has grown under the Affordable Care Act to insure 1 in 5 Americans, including more than half the roughly 20 million people who have gained coverage under the health law.

It would give each state a fixed amount of money for each Medicaid beneficiary, instead of paying a large share of whatever it costs to cover everyone who qualifies. And it would substantially reduce the amount that the federal government pays to help cover the Medicaid expansion in Arkansas and 30 other states, a change that would most likely result in many people losing coverage.

In return, states would get far more freedom to structure their Medicaid programs as they wished. Now, even as divisions among Republicans in Congress slow efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Hutchinson and other Republican governors are developing proposals to require many Medicaid recipients to have a job, participate in job training or perform community service.

“It gives dignity; it gives responsibility,” Hutchinson said in a recent interview at the state Capitol. “And if somebody wants to say, ‘That’s not for me,’ if they’re able-bodied they ought to be kicked off the system.”

Work requirements have long been central to the Republican goal of instilling a sense of “personal responsibility” in people who benefit from government programs. But it was an Arkansas Democrat, Bill Clinton, whose embrace of work requirements for welfare recipients when he was governor became the basis for the 1996 federal welfare law enacted during his presidency.

In fact, 59 percent of nondisabled adults on Medicaid have jobs, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. But advocates for the poor say low-income people often face numerous roadblocks in finding work. Some have criminal records. Others lack a cellphone or reliable transportation, said Mandy Davis, a social worker at Jericho Way, a resource center for the homeless in Little Rock.

“Middle-class America believes in work because we do it ourselves,” Davis said. “But we have resources, an education, transportation, a supportive family.”

Hutchinson said he would either seek the Trump administration’s permission to impose a work requirement or seek a block grant — and, with it, leeway to create new rules — to cover those who newly qualified for Medicaid under the health law.

As a rough model, Hutchinson pointed to a work requirement for certain food-stamp recipients — a federal policy that was part of the landmark 1996 welfare overhaul — that Arkansas reinstated last year. Under that rule, able-bodied adults without dependents cannot receive food stamps for longer than three months unless they are working, volunteering or getting job training for 20 hours a week.

States were allowed to suspend the requirement during the recession, but most have brought it back as unemployment has dropped. It generally applies to people 18 to 49 unless they are pregnant, have dependent children or are medically certified as “unfit for employment.”

Since Arkansas reimposed the work requirement last year, its food-stamp rolls have lost about 36,000 people, according to the State Department of Human Services. Hutchinson said the drop was partly explained because people had found jobs, but advocates for the poor said many appeared to have been cut off.

For now, Arkansas is sending letters to Medicaid enrollees to let them know they are eligible for “free job-search assistance,” including career counseling and help writing résumés. The state is putting together a system to keep track of those who take advantage of the offer and whether they end up finding jobs.

“If you look at the statute, it is one of the purposes of Medicaid to help people attain independence and self-sufficiency,” said Dennis Smith, senior adviser for Medicaid and health care reform at the Arkansas Department of Human Services and a Medicare and Medicaid director under President George W. Bush.

But Leonardo Cuello, director of health policy for the National Health Law Program in Washington, said work requirements for Medicaid recipients would very likely be challenged in court.

Some who make a living helping the poor said they were strongly against providing a public benefit to those who are physically able to work but do not. “If you’re of able mind and body, you should be able to make something happen for yourself,” said Edward Brown, the daily operations manager at Stewpot, a soup kitchen in Little Rock. “But some people just don’t want to work; they’re too taken care of.”