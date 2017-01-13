WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Republicans in Congress have introduced a resolution that would stop the District of Columbia from allowing terminally ill patients to end their own lives with the help of a doctor.

Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser signed the “Death with Dignity” law last month after it was approved by the liberal D.C. Council.

Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma and Rep. Brad Westrup of Ohio introduced companion resolutions on Thursday that would invalidate the law.

Congress has various ways to block local laws in the District, but it’s extremely rare for a disapproval resolution to pass both the House and Senate. The last was in 1991.

Bowser says in a statement that Lankford and Westrup are “attempting to sidestep the democratic process in order to impose their personal beliefs” on the city.

This story has been corrected. A previous version had Lankford’s last name spelled incorrectly.