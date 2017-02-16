DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican lawmakers agreed to forcibly end debate Thursday on legislation that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in Iowa, a maneuver that highlights how quickly the bill moved through the new GOP-majority statehouse.

Republicans requested a rarely used motion to end near-simultaneous debate of the bill in the House and Senate by Thursday afternoon. GOP legislators, who control both chambers, presented the legislation to the public last week and fast-tracked the bill through committee votes.

“Shameful!” yelled some Democrats in the Senate as the decision came down.

Democrats, in the minority following the November election, challenged Thursday’s procedural move but failed. The party had prepared dozens of amendments to try to stop the bill and tried to go through them over several days. At least one Republican argued earlier on the Senate floor that the amendments had halted productive discussion on the legislation.

Senate Democrats debated through the night to delay voting on the bill, which would make dramatic changes to Iowa’s collective bargaining law. Known in the state as Chapter 20, the law currently allows public sector employees to negotiate several working conditions like health insurance, evaluation procedures and extra pay. Under the bill, many of those discussions would be prohibited.

The proposal is similar to Wisconsin’s signature 2011 collective bargaining law that drew large demonstrations to that state. In Iowa, hundreds of people turned out to the Capitol on Monday to oppose the bill, but the building has been relatively empty since then. Democrats say hundreds of people have been following legislative activity online, and have called and emailed lawmakers.

There are roughly 180,000 public sector employees in Iowa, including teachers, nurses and correctional officers. Public safety workers, such as enforcement officers and firefighters, would be exempt from some provisions of the bill.

___

Associated Press writer Linley Sanders contributed to this report.