WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators wants President Donald Trump to get approval from Congress before easing U.S. sanctions against Russia.
The Russia Sanctions Review Act, unveiled Wednesday, is the latest salvo in an increasingly heated debate over Trump’s desire to improve relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The bill’s backers are concerned Trump may lift the sanctions without a commitment from Moscow to reverse its pattern of aggression around the world.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, says Russia has done nothing to be rewarded with sanctions relief.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, says the bill gives Congress the opportunity to act if it disagrees with Trump’s Russia policies.
Republicans John McCain of Arizona and Marco Rubio of Florida also are backing the bill.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.