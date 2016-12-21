WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman cited a decision to delay treatment of his son’s broken arm as an example of the kind of choices Americans would face if Republicans’ repeal of the health care law shifts more out-of-pocket costs to consumers.

Rep. Bill Huizenga told Michigan news site MLive.com that he and his wife opted to place a splint on their son’s arm and wait until the next morning to take him to the doctor rather than seek immediate but more costly treatment at an emergency room.

Huizenga is an opponent of President Barack Obama’s health care law and a supporter of tax-free health savings accounts to help people cover their medical bills.

“At some point or another we have to be responsible or have a part of the responsibility of what is going on,” Huizenga told MLive.com.

“If you don’t have a cost difference, you’ll make different decisions,” Huizenga added.

A host of liberal web sites blasted Huizenga, a father of five, after his remarks attracted notice on Monday. The headline in the left-leaning Daily Kos was typical: “The Republican approach to healthcare reform: My kid has a broken arm? That can wait.”

Republicans have long supported market-based alternatives to the country’s health care system such as health savings accounts, which, in concert with high-deductible plans, can lower the cost of coverage.

Republicans also vow to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which has relied on mandated purchases of health insurance, greater Medicaid coverage, and federal subsidies to purchase health insurance to reduce the ranks of the nation’s uninsured.

Huizenga said he and his wife thought it was a sprain and splinted his son’s arm.

“We took every precaution and decided to go in the next morning,” Huizenga said, citing the difference in cost.