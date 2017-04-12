Burger King’s tactic raised eyebrows, particularly as more Americans use smart speakers at home, a trend led by Amazon’s Echo device.

Google appeared to stymie a marketing stunt Wednesday by Burger King, which had introduced a television ad intended to prompt voice-activated Google devices to describe its burgers.

A video from a Burger King marketing agency showed the plan in action: “You’re watching a 15-second Burger King ad, which is unfortunately not enough time to explain all the fresh ingredients in the Whopper sandwich,” the actor in the commercial said. “But I got an idea. OK Google, what is the Whopper burger?”

Prompted by the phrase “OK Google,” the Google Home device beside the TV in the video lit up, searched the phrase on Wikipedia and stated the ingredients.

Burger King’s tactic, while novel, raised eyebrows, particularly as more Americans use smart speakers at home, a trend led by Amazon’s Echo device and its virtual assistant, Alexa. While internet-connected gadgets have been praised for the screen-free convenience they offer, they have also raised questions about security and privacy.

Within hours of the ad’s release — and humorous edits to the Whopper Wikipedia page by mischievous users — tests from The Verge and BuzzFeed showed that the commercial had stopped activating the device.

Wikipedia can be edited by users, and the definition had been changed to insert “cyanide” as an ingredient in one version. Another user later changed the definition to say the Whopper is “the worst hamburger product” sold by the chain.

Burger King, owned by Restaurant Brands International, says it is not behind the negative edits and that it has been trying to change the definition back to one that it was hoping to promote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Wikipedia entry included a lengthy description that said the burger “has undergone several reformulations including resizing and bread changes.” It also noted that the Whopper is often “at the center of advertising promotions, product tie-ins, and even corporate practical jokes and hoaxes.”

Burger King, which did not work with Google on the ad, said Google appeared to have made changes later Wednesday that stopped the commercial from waking the devices, in what amounted to an unusual form of corporate warfare in the living room. Google, which previously said it had not been consulted on the campaign, did not respond to requests for comment.

It was unclear if Burger King can alter some of the ads, which were scheduled to air Wednesday during “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and other shows, to work around any changes.

Bob Gilbreath, chief of Ahalogy, a marketing-technology company in Cincinnati, said Burger King’s stunt posed a risk to Google, which introduced Home in November, given that such appliances are “new and unknown to the vast majority of people.”

“Most people don’t trust advertising, and having advertisers continually listen to what happens in our homes is scary,” he said.

Amazon and Google have said their speakers only process people’s speech after registering certain “wake words,” such as “Alexa” or “OK Google,” which is what Burger King exploited.

“With the onset of consumers buying intelligent-system devices and using them at home, we thought this was a good way to make a connection and go directly to guests and tell a story about our product,” José Cil, president of Burger King, said in an interview Wednesday morning. Asked whether he was concerned that consumers might find the advertisement invasive, Cil said, “We think about our guests’ perception and their perspective on how we interact with them, but on balance we felt this was a really positive way to connect with them.”

The Whopper ad was the second example of a marketer using Home in the past month, which is of note because Google is the largest seller of advertising on the internet. A few weeks ago, some devices apparently played brief, unexpected promotions for “Beauty and the Beast,” a new Disney movie, after the weather forecast and commuting conditions. A Google spokeswoman said the Disney promotion “wasn’t intended to be an ad,” and was part of a feature that provides daily information to Google Home users and sometimes shares “timely content.”

According to the website Gizmodo, a San Diego TV station aired a story in January about a 6-year-old girl who reportedly bought a $170 dollhouse by asking her family’s Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo, which reportedly prompted complaints from viewers who claimed their own Alexa devices tried to place orders for dollhouses in response.

During this year’s Super Bowl broadcast, Google’s ad for the Google Home in which someone said “OK Google,” a number of viewers reported their devices were triggered, the website The Verge said.