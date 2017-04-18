CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — If you didn’t know better, you might think this New Hampshire town is best known for gun-toting wedding parties.

A Google search for the town of Londonderry brings up a wedding photo of resident and Republican state Rep. Al Baldasaro with several people, including the bride, posing with guns. The photo has popped up for the past year, prompting the town to send a letter in February to Google asking for the photo to be removed.

Town Manager Keven Smith said Tuesday that the photo disappeared briefly in searches but reappeared again this week. Rather than a family wedding photo, he would prefer the town get noticed for its apple orchards or status as home to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.