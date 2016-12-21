IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Firefighters have rescued a Russian tortoise named Yoda at an eastern Idaho elementary school after a heating device caused his habitat to start smoldering.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department says it responded early Wednesday to a fire alarm at Fairview Elementary School in Idaho Falls and found the building filled with smoke.
Crews discovered a smoldering fire in a classroom in Yoda’s 30-gallon enclosure and saved the tortoise.
Bonneville School District Superintendent Charles Shackett says a heating pad meant to keep Yoda warm caused the problem. The hand-sized tortoise is fine and back home with his owner, a teacher.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Shackett says he encourages pets in the classroom but will review animal habitat policies.
School officials say the fire damage is minimal, and the building is being aired out.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.