GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — It’s going to be a busy Friday at University of Phoenix Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Final Four games.
Gonzaga, North Carolina, Oregon and South Carolina will all hold practices that are open to the public ahead of the national semifinals. Those teams will also spend much of the day bouncing between media sessions.
South Carolina has the first 50-minute practice session on the court nestled in the middle of a cavernous stadium with capacity for more than 63,000 fans. Gonzaga is next. Those teams play Saturday’s first national semifinal.
Oregon and North Carolina have the last two practices. They play in Saturday’s second semifinal.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Watch: Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
- Fred Hutch receives $35 million donation, largest ever, from Bezos family
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.