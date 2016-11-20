The NFL will finally get a look at the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft when quarterback Jared Goff takes the field for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams (4-5) are coming off a lackluster 9-6 win against the Jets, so coach Jeff Fisher decided it was time to see what Goff can do. He will be at home against a Miami team that has won four straight games and is now 5-4.

Elsewhere, Baltimore (5-4) visits Dallas (8-1) in a matchup of division leaders . The Cowboys have the NFL’s top record while the streaky Ravens won three, lost four, then won two.

Other games worth highlighting: Philadelphia (5-4) is at Seattle (6-2-1), with both teams coming off impressive wins. Seahawks coach is looking for his 100th NFL win. The Eagles have scored at least 20 points in 11 straight games, the longest streak in the league. And Tampa Bay (4-5) plays at Kansas City (7-2) and the Buccaneers have won four straight in the series. The Chiefs are tied for the AFC’s best record and lead the NFL with a plus-14 turnover margin.

