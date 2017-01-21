Arron Banks, a born disrupter and friend of Donald Trump, says his real ambition is to obliterate the Conservative Party.

BRISTOL, England — Arron Banks, 50 and very rich, is an engaging, self-styled “bad boy” who got his start by secretly removing and selling lead from his school’s roof and hawking insurance online to motorcyclists. He is also the person considered, with Nigel Farage, the former leader of the U.K. Independence Party, or UKIP, as most responsible for Britain’s voting to leave the European Union (EU).

In a nearly four-hour interview recently, he happily admitted that he was adamantly opposed to the EU and that he hated the Conservative Party and especially its previous prime minister, David Cameron. For him, Cameron’s resignation was almost more satisfying than the victory of the so-called Brexiters in the June referendum.

If Farage was the grinning, beer-guzzling face of Brexit, Banks was its enabler in chief. It was largely done with Banks’ money, pugnaciousness and cheery recklessness, which at times upset even Farage.

Banks plowed $11 million of his personal fortune into UKIP and the unofficial Leave. EU campaign and raised an additional $5 million. Though small by U.S. standards, it made him the single biggest political donor in British history.

The Brexit win thrilled Donald Trump, who saw in that blow to elite complacency and hierarchy a model for his presidential campaign. And it was Banks who exchanged ideas on tactics with Trump’s team throughout their campaigns, making visits with Farage to Trump rallies.

“Never apologize,” he said he had told Trump. “Facts are white noise,” and “emotions rule.”

“We realized we were up against the same kind of enemy and we had to play dirty, and we did,” he said in the interview at the Manor at Old Down Estate, a Gloucestershire hotel he owns.

Andrew Wigmore, Banks’ spokesman, called himself and Banks the “Provisional Wing of the Leave campaign,” a reference to the Provisional Irish Republican Army.

Like Trump, Banks sees himself as an outsider tearing up what he said was a cozy conspiracy between career politicians and big corporations. He is impatient to initiate a British version of Trump’s “draining of the swamp.”

With Brexit, he said, Britain has had only “a kind of halfhearted revolution,” and he is convinced “the elite” and Prime Minister Theresa May, who opposed Brexit, will end up betraying those who want a clean break with the EU.

The government will “have a halfway house — typical British,” he scoffed. “We need an upending of the establishment and the political system.” (Though not the queen, he emphasized, with a slightly ambiguous grin.)

Banks is considering starting and funding a new citizens movement, tentatively called Patriotic Alliance, to gather Leave voters across traditional party lines, perhaps this spring. He wonders if UKIP, without Farage and having won its Brexit battle, has had its day.

Though a “disrupter,” UKIP is now “stuffed” with people who use it as “a piggy bank rather than a vehicle for political change.”

Mounting frustration against the Tory government and a Labour Party in disarray have created an opportunity for a political movement that, “like Trump, isn’t left or right but that is radical,” Banks said. He offered a handful of policies, including keeping government small while nationalizing infrastructure, scrapping a national school curriculum until age 13 and forcing the rich to pay more taxes.

“You have 1 percent of the population of the U.K. that owns 60 percent of the wealth, so clearly the system’s broken,” he said. Those are strong words from a man who is thought to be worth between $120 million and $240 million and is negotiating with Hollywood for the rights to his political diary, “The Bad Boys of Brexit.”

Last week, Banks started an “anti-establishment” website — Westmonster — modeled on U.S. sites such as Breitbart and the Drudge Report. The night before Trump’s inauguration, Banks, together with Farage and Wigmore, hosted a party in Washington, D.C., at the Hay-Adams Hotel.

Banks has always fancied himself an outsider, having spent much of his childhood in England but frequently visiting his father, who managed sugar estates in Africa.

He did not go to Eton, as Cameron did, but to what he calls a “third-rate” private school, Crookham Court in Berkshire, which closed in 1989, but not before expelling him for his roof caper.

He was expelled from a second school and never went on to college, instead selling everything from vacuum cleaners to houses. He then got into insurance, where he made his fortune, beginning with a desk and a phone in a room over a bakery.

Banks now has business interests based in the tax havens of the Isle of Man and the British Virgin Islands. He also owns five diamond mines in Africa and is expected to take public one of his businesses, Eldon Insurance Services, for up to $300 million.

It was in 2014 that Banks gave up on the Conservatives and defected to UKIP, giving it what was then the equivalent of about $150,000. When the Tory grandee William Hague dismissed him as “somebody we haven’t heard of,” Banks upped his donation to $1.5 million.

“Now he knows who I am,” Banks said then, while denying now, against all evidence, that he has any chip on either shoulder.

“When it comes down to it, Brexit and Trump were about identity. Who do you identify with?” he asked, before answering his own question: “I don’t want to be part of some French-German coalition.”

It was, however, only after paying for a private poll of 50,000 Britons before the referendum that he and his team realized that immigration, not sovereignty, was the defining issue that would push people to vote to leave. He insists a similar private poll he ordered predicted the referendum result precisely: 52 to 48 percent.

Banks is concentrating on his new movement.

What happens once the movement is under way is unclear. But Banks didn’t seem to mind the uncertainty. “It’s not complicated,” he said. “You don’t need a business plan. This is where you’re wrong. I’ve operated now 25 years without any business plan, and I’ve done pretty well.”