WASHINGTON (AP) — A new independent study shows no pause in global warming, confirming a set of temperature readings adjusted by U.S. government scientists that some who reject mainstream climate science have questioned.

The adjustments, made in 2015 to take into account how ocean temperatures have been measured over the decades, riled a House committee and others who claimed the changes were made to show rising temperatures.

The new international study looked at satellite data, readings from buoys and other marine floats. Researchers found that each measurement system independently showed the same 20 years of increase in temperatures seen in the readings in question, an updated temperature analysis by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in 2015.

The study is in Wednesday’s journal Science Advances.