WASHINGTON (AP) — Did Rudy Giuliani really mean to say Donald Trump would make a better president than Hillary Clinton because he’s a man? And that “everybody” cheats on their spouse?

The former New York mayor was responding to leaked tax documents obtained by The New York Times that show Trump in 1995 declared such a massive loss in income that he could have legally avoided paying federal income taxes for up to 18 years.

When asked about the report, Giuliani told ABC’s “This Week” that Trump was a “genius” when it came to tax laws, unlike Clinton who was investigated by the FBI for using a private email server while leading the State Department.

“Don’t you think a man who has this kind of economic genius is a lot better for the United States than a woman, and the only thing she’s ever produced is a lot of work for the FBI checking out her emails?” he asked.

In a separate interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Giuliani was asked whether it was fair for him to criticize Hillary Clinton’s handling of her husband’s alleged affairs when Giuliani himself had dealt with his “own infidelity charge.” Giuliani, who has been married three times, was accused of cheating on his second spouse.

“Well, everybody does. And I’m Roman Catholic, and I confess those things to my priest,” he said.

A phone call and email to Giuliani’s staff asking if he would like to elaborate were not immediately returned.