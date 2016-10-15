Child-welfare advocates called for her parents and spiritual leader to be prosecuted, saying they encouraged the teen to continue when the fast had clearly become life-threatening.

NEW DELHI — Police in south India are under increasing pressure to take action in the case of a 13-year-old girl who went into cardiac arrest after completing a 68-day religious fast.

The girl, Aradhana Samdariya, who died Oct. 4, was a devoted follower of Jainism, a religion that celebrates radical acts of renunciation.

Child-welfare advocates called for her parents and spiritual leader to be prosecuted, saying they encouraged her to continue when the fast had clearly become life-threatening.

The police opened a case into culpable homicide and child cruelty, but they have moved slowly, interviewing her parents only twice and making no move to arrest them.

A child-welfare group organized a march Saturday, calling on police to arrest the parents and ratchet up the charges to murder. Religious activists pushed for the criminal case to be dismissed.

Aradhana’s death falls in delicate legal territory in India, whose constitution protects the individual rights of citizens and the rights of groups to their own religious practices, even extreme ones.

Her father, who owns a jewelry store, has said he and his wife had tried to persuade the eighth-grader to break her fast earlier, but she had insisted on continuing for 68 days, to match the number of letters in a Jain mantra.

It is also evident, however, that her family was eager to celebrate and publicize her extreme fast.

When Aradhana had completed 68 days of fasting, she was dressed in bridal finery and paraded in a chariot before a crowd of 600, including a member of Parliament from the area. Local Hindi papers carried a quarter-page advertisement that referred to her as a bal tapsvi, or child saint. People took selfies with her. She was so weak at the gala event that photographs show her father carrying her over his shoulder, like a baby.

Late the next night, after she had broken the fast with some liquid, she began sweating profusely and gasping. The family took her to a hospital, where a doctor pronounced her dead of cardiac arrest, her father told the ANI news service.

Her father, Laxmichand Samdaria, has said the fast did not cause her death.

“On the day she broke the fast, she was in fine health,” he told a local news station. “It happened on the 70th day, not even on the day she broke the fast. Nothing like that happened.”

Achyuta Rao, the head of a nongovernment children’s rights group in Hyderabad, got word of Aradhana’s death from an anonymous tip posted to a child-welfare chat group. He filed a criminal complaint Oct. 9, urging police to charge her parents with murder.

“We say this is daylight murder,” Rao said. “As per the rituals and for the prosperity of their business, her family egged her on to do this.”

Investigators have interviewed Aradhana’s parents and grandfather, said M. Mattaiah, a police inspector. He said there were as yet no plans to arrest them.

On Saturday, Lalit Sakalchand Gandhi, president of the All-India Jain Minority Cell, based in the neighboring state of Maharashtra, appealed to Rao to withdraw his criminal complaint.

“These are our religious rights as per the constitution, and no one can stop us,” Gandhi said in an interview.

Jains, who number about 6 million, are a powerful and prosperous sect, dominant in India’s diamond industry. They glorify acts of extreme austerity: Some Jain monks are forbidden to touch money or use electricity, and are taught to pull out their hair as an act of penance.