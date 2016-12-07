GLASGOW, Ky. (AP) — Trial has begun for a Kentucky man accused by authorities of killing his former girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and disposing of her body inside a well.

Local news organizations report 26-year-old Anthony Barbour’s trial opened Tuesday on murder and other charges in the death of Laynee Wallace last year.

Wallace’s body was found in Kentucky’s Barren County on May 25, 2015, a week after she disappeared.

Prosecutor John Gardner says Barbour killed the girl and placed her body in a bag that he put in a safe before dropping it down a well on his family’s farm. Authorities say Barbour was arrested afterward.

Gardner says Barbour told police he had injected methamphetamine on May 17 and taken the toddler with him to look for arrowheads when she fell off a bluff.