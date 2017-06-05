ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The girlfriend of a black man killed by a Minnesota police officer is expected to continue testifying in the officer’s trial.

Diamond Reynolds began testifying Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. Yanez has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the July 6 death of Philando Castile.

Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile during a traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Reynolds was in the car and livestreamed the shooting’s aftermath on Facebook.

Reynolds has already testified about her life with Castile and what she did on the day of the shooting, but she hasn’t yet talked about the shooting itself. She said Castile always carried his gun, and she saw him leave the apartment that morning with his firearm in its holster.

She’ll be back on the stand Tuesday morning.