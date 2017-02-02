NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A girl who wanted to play for her Roman Catholic school’s boys’ basketball team has instead been kicked out of school after her family filed a lawsuit.
Scott Phillips said that he was told Wednesday that both of his daughters would have to leave St. Theresa’s School in Kenilworth.
A judge last month denied the family’s attempt to allow 12-year-old Sydney Phillips to play on the boys team after the girls team was canceled.
The Archdiocese of Newark says that the parent and student handbook says that parents will be requested to remove their children if they file lawsuits against the school.
Phillips found out about the expulsion while his daughter was practicing with the WNBA’s New York Liberty on Wednesday night.
