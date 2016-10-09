NEW YORK (AP) — Propelled by the popularity of Paula Hawkins’ best-seller, the adaptation of “The Girl on the Train” led North American theaters in ticket sales with $24.7 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Less successful was Nate Parker’s Nat Turner biopic “The Birth of a Nation,” which opened with a disappointing $7.1 million.
“The Girl on the Train,” a psychological thriller starring Emily Blunt, appealed significantly to female moviegoers, who made up 68 percent of the audience. The film is about an alcoholic suburbanite woman who becomes embroiled in a mysterious disappearance.
“The Birth of a Nation” fetched a record $17.5 million at its Sundance Film Festival premiere. But a resurfaced rape allegation against director and star Parker overshadowed the film’s release. Parker, who has maintained his innocence, was acquitted in 2001.
