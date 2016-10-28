PLAINFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a 9-year-old girl was killed when she was dragged by a school bus and then struck by it as she was getting off at her stop.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Friday in Plainfield, in western Massachusetts.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the girl was not fully clear of the bus when the door closed. They say she became caught in the door as the bus drove away. She was dragged a short distance and struck by the bus. The driver then stopped.

Several other children were on board.

State police did not disclose the name of the girl or her school.

The bus driver is being interviewed. His name and bus company have not been released.