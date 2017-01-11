The 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was raped, tortured and killed at her adoptive mother’s house had been abused or neglected in at least three homes during her short life.
A lawyer for Grace Packer’s birthparents tells The Associated Press they lost custody of the toddler over allegations that other adults were sexually abusing their children.
Grace was adopted by adoption worker Sara Packer only to have Packer’s husband go to prison after molesting Grace at age 9.
Authorities near Philadelphia this week charged Sara Packer and a later boyfriend with killing Grace in a “rape-murder fantasy” carried out over many hours.
Most Read Stories
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- AG Bob Ferguson unveils assault-weapons ban for Washington — and a backup plan
- Rare ice circle spinning in Middle Fork Snoqualmie River mesmerizes — then breaks apart
- UW Huskies finish No. 4 in final AP poll; USC jumps to No. 3
They say the couple didn’t want the girl and plotted to kill her as soon as she returned from a long stay with an out-of-state relative last year.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.