STONEWALL, Miss. (AP) — Authorities in Mississippi say a girl visiting her grandfather’s farm during spring break has died after being struck by a truck.
News outlets report that Clarke County Coroner Greg Fairchild says 6-year-old Alexandra Carruth died from her injuries after she wandered in front of a truck and was hit Tuesday afternoon.
Clarke County spokesman Todd Kemp says the girl was on spring break vacation at Millbrook Plantation at the time.
Officials say no charges are expected to be filed.
The Lamar School in Lauderdale County posted on Facebook that Alexandra attended first grade at the school.
