By
The Associated Press

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a young New Jersey girl playing with friends in a lagoon has died after being electrocuted when she touched a rail on a metal boat lift that had become energized.

Toms River police say the 11-year-old Newark girl and two friends were using an inflatable raft and swimming in the lagoon behind a township home Saturday night.

Authorities say two of the girls apparently touched the rail of the boat lift, and an electric current energized the equipment.

One girl was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. The two other children were not injured.

Authorities say the girls were wearing lifejackets and in the presence of adults when the accident occurred.

The death remains under investigation.

