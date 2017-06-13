FOLSOM, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania girl says her school’s “no ribbons” policy at graduation makes no sense.
Angel Hall is set to graduate Tuesday evening from Ridley High School, outside Philadelphia. She was hoping to wear an orange ribbon on her gown to promote leukemia awareness for a friend, Kayla Barnes, who died of the disease in eighth grade.
But school officials have banned all ribbons of all types as part of the graduation dress code.
Hall tells WTXF-TV (http://bit.ly/2sjlE8r ) she and several classmates plan to break to rule to honor their friend.
The district has issued a statement saying officials are “considering … a variety of options that may include an orange ribbon” but also says the ribbons “will serve as a distraction” if they’re worn to challenge authority.
Information from: WTXF-TV, http://www.foxphiladelphia.com