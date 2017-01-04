OTIS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl died when a tree crashed into a home near the Oregon coast.
North Lincoln Fire and Rescue says crews were dispatched to a home in Otis after being alerted that a girl was trapped. The child, Zaylee Schlect, was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.
Others were inside the home, but no one else was hurt.
The girl’s father is a volunteer firefighter. He was working Tuesday and responded to the 11:15 p.m. call.
Pam Farrar told KGW-TV she heard the crash and then people screaming to call 911. She tearfully told the station she feels bad because she told a little girl her sister was going to be OK, and she’s not.
A winter storm downed trees throughout the state Tuesday.
