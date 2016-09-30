GARLAND, Texas (AP) — An 8-year-old girl whose passionate speech about wanting to attend the University of North Texas when she grows up has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship.

Television station KDFW (http://bit.ly/2dwxnLn ) reports that Jordin Phipps was surprised with the scholarship during an assembly Thursday at her elementary school, the Watson Technology Center for Math and Science in Garland.

Jordin’s mother, Nichole Smith, recently posted the video online. It shows Jordin wearing a green University of North Texas T-shirt, talking about her enthusiasm for education, wanting to start her day in a positive way and her pledge to be respectful and study hard.

University officials took notice. They say the third-grade student was awarded the President’s Award for Excellence in Leadership. She also was granted admittance, for whenever she wants to enroll.

