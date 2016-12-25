TORONTO (AP) — A 10-year-old girl died has died after falling ill aboard a trans-Atlantic Air Canada flight.
The airline says Toronto-to-London flight AC868 diverted to Shannon, Ireland, on Saturday after the child suffered a medical problem.
Air Canada says a doctor and a nurse were on board the plane and helped the flight crew to assist the child.
Emergency crews met the aircraft when it landed in Ireland, but Air Canada says local medical authorities pronounced the girl dead.
Most Read Stories
- Trump asks Boeing for F/A-18 pitch, citing 'tremendous' cost overruns of Lockheed Martin F-35
- Seahawks’ freeway shutdowns: State calls foul on Renton police
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Seahawks' Tyler Lockett is lost for the season with leg injury that will require surgery
- Carrie Fisher's brother says actress is in stable condition
The Boeing 787 with 230 passengers on board continued on to London.
The Irish Sun reported that the coroner’s office has been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.
Neither Air Canada nor the Canadian government could immediately confirm the girl’s nationality.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.