WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Vandals have defaced a giant cross overlooking a Connecticut city from the site of the former Holy Land theme park.
Several green pentagrams and a large letter T were spray-painted near the bottom of the 52-foot-tall cross in Waterbury during the past several days. The vandalism was visible from Interstate 84.
Mayor Neil M. O’Leary bought the 17-acre property atop Pine Hill with a partner in 2013. He calls the vandalism troubling.
The cross was placed on the site in 2013 and is illuminated at night by color-changing LED lights. It replaced a larger cross that stood on the site since 1956 as the centerpiece of the former biblical theme park.
Holy Land once attracted thousands of visitors a year. It closed in 1984.
Police are looking for the vandals. No arrests have been made.
