HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Technology entrepreneur Greg Gianforte says he has commitments from enough delegates to secure the Republican nomination for Montana’s special election for the U.S. House.
Gianforte says 140 of about 200 Republicans who will vote for the GOP candidate in Monday’s special nominating convention have committed to supporting him.
The May 25 election is being held to replace former U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, who became the U.S. interior secretary this week.
Another Republican contender, state Senator Ed Buttrey, said Thursday that he doesn’t believe Gianforte has those delegates locked down.
Buttrey says he appeals to more voters than Gianforte and has better knowledge of state and federal issues.
Buttrey and Gianforte are among seven vying to represent the GOP in the election.
Democrats gather on Sunday to pick their nominee.
