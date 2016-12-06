ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Voters in Ghana are casting ballots in presidential and legislative elections despite widespread concerns over the credibility of the country’s electoral commission.

Authorities already extended early voting to a second day after thousands of names were missing from voter lists on the day set aside for security personnel, election officials and journalists.

Despite those hitches, officials and the leading parties are urging Ghanaians to trust and electoral process and commit to peace.

The presidential election Wednesday is largely between two veteran politicians — incumbent President John Dramani Mahama and main opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo. There are four other candidates on the ballot including a former first lady.

This election will be the third time Akufo-Addo contests for the presidency after previous attempts in 2008 and 2012.