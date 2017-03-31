NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The getaway driver in a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall has been found guilty of murder.
Basim Henry was convicted of all counts against him Friday.
Prosecutors say Henry was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn.
Friedland’s wife had testified about seeing her husband gunned down in front of her.
The defense had argued that Henry wasn’t responsible for the shooter’s actions.
But prosecutors said Henry “knew force was necessary” to get the couple’s Range Rover.
Henry’s was the first trial stemming from the carjacking.
