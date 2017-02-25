BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is stressing the need to work for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after President Donald Trump signaled that he could accept a different outcome.
Merkel’s comments in her weekly video message Saturday came ahead of a March 2 visit to regional power Egypt, where she said she will discuss the matter with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.
Trump said earlier this month he could accept a two-state solution or a single-state arrangement if it is agreed upon by all sides. His U.N. ambassador then insisted the U.S. absolutely supports a two-state solution.
Merkel said: “I think we must continue on the way to a two-state solution. I see no other possibility becoming reality to achieve a peace process.”
