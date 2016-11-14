BERLIN (AP) — German police say a Syrian man’s business was daubed with a Nazi swastika and set on fire in the eastern city of Magdeburg.
The attack took place in the early hours of Monday.
Police said in a statement that a witness reported seeing three men smash the glass front of a tanning studio, followed by an explosion and a fire. Officers found a freshly painted swastika and the word “Out” painted on a wall.
There has been a rise in attacks against foreigners in Germany in recent years, particularly targeting asylum-seekers.
Most Read Stories
- The medicinal properties of turmeric | The People's Pharmacy
- After loss to USC, Huskies fall to No. 7 in AP Top 25 poll
- Speaking out for drug war victims, Filipina goes into hiding VIEW
- With 56-21 win over Cal, WSU Cougars now in driver’s seat of Pac-12 North
- Kshama Sawant should’ve blasted Trump when it mattered | Danny Westneat
More than 1.1 million people applied for asylum in German since the start of 2015. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the business owner was an asylum-seeker.
Magdeburg Police said they were investigating the attack as suspected political extremism.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.