BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s culture minister has restituted a Camille Pissarro painting found in the late collector Cornelius Gurlitt’s massive art trove.

Minister Monika Gruetters’ office said “The Seine seen from the Pont-Neuf, the Louvre in the background” was returned to France earlier this week. It said Friday it couldn’t give details on the recipient of the work, looted in 1942 from French businessman Max Heilbronn.

The Pissarro painting is the fourth work from the Gurlitt collection to be handed over to rightful owners.

Gurlitt died in May 2014, months after German authorities announced they had seized more than 1,000 artworks at his apartment. His will designated Switzerland’s Kunstmuseum Bern as his sole heir.

German authorities and the museum are working to ensure any Nazi-looted pieces are returned to Jewish owners’ heirs.