BERLIN (AP) — A German police officer has died a day after being shot by an anti-government extremist during a raid.

Police in Bavaria say the officer died in a hospital early Thursday as a result of his injuries.

The 49-year-old shooter was arrested Wednesday by an armed response unit that had been sent to his home in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend to confiscate more than 30 weapons he legally possessed for hunting.

Local authorities had revoked his license because he appeared increasingly unreliable.

The man, whom they didn’t identify, was a supporter of the Reich Citizens’ Movement, an extremist group that refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-war Federal Republic of Germany.

Three other officers were injured in the shootout — one from gunfire and two others by flying glass.