BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Foreign Ministry says Turkish authorities have agreed to grant consular officials access for the first time to a German journalist detained about a month ago in Turkey.
Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Monday that German officials have received verbal approval for a visit to Mesale Tolu, a 33-year-old German citizen with Turkish roots. Schaefer said he expects the visit to take place on Friday.
Tolu’s case is one of many issues souring relations between Germany and Turkey.
German consular officials have already been granted access to a second German journalist who is in custody in Turkey — Deniz Yucel, who is also a Turkish citizen.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish double-booked its surgeries, and the patients didn't know | Quantity of Care
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Singer John Legend donates $5K to help cover Seattle’s school-lunch debt
Several dozen journalists have been incarcerated since last year’s failed coup attempt in Turkey.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.