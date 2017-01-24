BERLIN (AP) — Germany has deported 26 Afghan migrants as part of the government’s efforts to increase the number of rejected asylum-seekers leaving the country after an influx of more than 1 million migrants in the last two years.
The German news agency dpa reported that the Afghans arrived Tuesday in Kabul where members of the German Embassy and Afghan authorities arranged accommodation before the deportees will be taken to their home provinces.
Most of the arrivals were young men. Some had lived in Germany for several years.
The German and Afghan governments signed a memorandum of understanding on deportations last year, paving the way for further deportations this year.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Man struck, killed by Link light-rail train in Rainier Valley
- We need real solutions to vehicle campers | Editorial
- Trump administration taps 2 Washington state legislators to help reshape EPA
- Seattle is again crane capital of America, but lead is shrinking
Dpa reported around 100 people had protested against the deportations Monday night at Frankfurt airport, saying Afghanistan wasn’t a safe country.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.