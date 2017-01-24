BERLIN (AP) — Germany has deported 26 Afghan migrants as part of the government’s efforts to increase the number of rejected asylum-seekers leaving the country after an influx of more than 1 million migrants in the last two years.

The German news agency dpa reported that the Afghans arrived Tuesday in Kabul where members of the German Embassy and Afghan authorities arranged accommodation before the deportees will be taken to their home provinces.

Most of the arrivals were young men. Some had lived in Germany for several years.

The German and Afghan governments signed a memorandum of understanding on deportations last year, paving the way for further deportations this year.

Dpa reported around 100 people had protested against the deportations Monday night at Frankfurt airport, saying Afghanistan wasn’t a safe country.