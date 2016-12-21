BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested a 24-year-old Moroccan man on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State group.
Federal prosecutors say the man, who was identified as Redouane S. due to privacy laws, was part of the network around Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is suspected of planning the Nov. 13, 2015, attacks in Paris.
Prosecutors said Wednesday that the man was tasked with looking after the group’s safe houses in Turkey and Greece from Oct. 2014 until early 2015 while the Paris attacks were being prepared.
They say he was informed by Abaaoud about plans for an attack in Verviers, Belgium, on Jan. 15, 2015. He allegedly remained in contact with the group after entering Germany in May 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
He was arrested Tuesday in the northern state of Lower Saxony.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.