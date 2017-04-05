BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved a new bill on curbing hate comments and fake news on social media.
Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet on Wednesday agreed on rules that would impose fines of up to 50 million euros (53.4 million dollars) on social networking sites that fail to swiftly remove illegal content, such as hate speech or defamatory “fake news.”
German Justice Minister Heiko Maas said that companies offering such online platforms are responsible for removing hateful content.
Maas said: “Just like on the streets, there is also no room for criminal incitement on social networks.”
Most Read Stories
- #BerthaCam: Watch the giant boring machine at the end of Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Bertha’s breakthrough just ‘halftime’ for tunnel project WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Seattle mayor drops property-tax plan, now seeks county sales tax to fight homelessness
- Gonzaga’s best season ends in worst way as missed opportunities piled up | Matt Calkins
The minister added that measures to combat hate speech and so-called fake news will ultimately have to be taken at the European level to be effective.
The bill still needs parliamentary approval.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.