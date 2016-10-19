BERLIN (AP) — German police say four officers have been shot and wounded during a raid in which they had planned to confiscate the weapons of an anti-government extremist.

Police said that the 49-year-old man in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend legally possessed weapons but that officers had planned to seize them due to his “unreliability.”

They say that the man immediately opened fire and four officers were wounded, some of them seriously. He was arrested.

Police said the man, whom they didn’t identify, was as a member of the Reich Citizens’ Movement, an extremist group that refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-war Federal Republic of Germany. The group has been compared to the U.S. sovereign citizen movement.