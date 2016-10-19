BERLIN (AP) — German police say four officers have been shot and wounded during a raid in which they had planned to confiscate the weapons of an anti-government extremist.
Police said that the 49-year-old man in the Bavarian town of Georgensgmuend legally possessed weapons but that officers had planned to seize them due to his “unreliability.”
They say that the man immediately opened fire and four officers were wounded, some of them seriously. He was arrested.
Police said the man, whom they didn’t identify, was as a member of the Reich Citizens’ Movement, an extremist group that refuses to acknowledge the authority of the post-war Federal Republic of Germany. The group has been compared to the U.S. sovereign citizen movement.
Most Read Stories
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- FBI recovers sexually exploited children, adults in Washington; 14 people arrested WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.