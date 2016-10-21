BERLIN (AP) — Police say a train has hit a truck at a road crossing in southwestern Germany, killing the truck driver. Seven people on the train were lightly injured.
Police spokesman Wolfang Juergens said the accident happened Friday in Koenigsbronn, near Ulm. The truck had just driven onto the crossing as the train approached.
The truck caught fire, but was extinguished.
