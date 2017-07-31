BERLIN (AP) — A German research group has handed over to representatives of Japan’s Ainu ethnic group a skull that a German took secretly from a grave in Japan in 1879.
Alexander Paschos, the chairman of Berlin Society of Anthropology, Ethnology and Prehistory, said the group decided to return the skull as a “goodwill gesture.”
The skull, which was taken by Georg Schlesinger from a grave on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, had been kept in the society’s archives. It was handed over Monday in a ceremony at the Japanese Embassy in Berlin.
In 2008, Japan’s parliament voted to recognize the Ainu as indigenous people for the first time and urged steps to reverse a century of discrimination and poverty.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Seahawks rookie DT Malik McDowell injured in ATV accident, recovery timeline uncertain
- UW football fall camp roster: Cornerback Byron Murphy is the new No. 1
- Here's what we learned from Day 1 of Seahawks training camp WATCH
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)