NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police say they are searching for two men suspected of raping a German tourist in the beach town of Mamallapuram in southern India.

The German woman told police that she went for a walk and dozed off in a deserted part of the beach when she was raped Sunday.

The woman was part of a group of German tourists visiting the town, which is famous for its many Hindu temples.

Teams of police were searching nearby areas in Tamil Nadu state. Police said Monday that no arrests had been made so far.

The incident highlights persistent violence against women in India despite tougher laws against sexual assault imposed after the 2012 death of a young woman who was gang-raped on a bus in New Delhi.