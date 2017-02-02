BERLIN (AP) — German researchers say they have found a Nazi-era submarine that sunk in the Atlantic Ocean during World War II.
The Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation says the wreck of U-581 was found last September at a depth of about 900 meters (2,950 feet) near the Azores island of Pico.
The discovery was announced Thursday, exactly 75 years after the submarine was scuttled by its commander following a clash with the British destroyer HMS Westcott. All but four of its 46 crew survived.
German researchers Kirsten and Joachim Jakobsen found U-581 using a custom-made submersible designed for exploring and filming underwater life. Footage captured by the researchers shows the wreck covered in cold water corals.
Photos of U-581: http://www.rebikoff.org/U-581/u-581.html
