BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say they’ve recovered 15 stolen paintings and drawings by German artist George Baselitz worth 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million).

Munich prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that a 51-year-old man accused of selling the art was arrested last month after returning from a trip abroad.

They’d previously detained his 26-year-old son on suspicion he also helped fence the works, and a 39-year-old accused of stealing the art while working for a shipping company in Munich.

Their names weren’t released in line with privacy laws, but prosecutors say they all worked in the shipping industry.

Police started investigating after a tip from a company that the father and son were trying to sell the art far below its value.

Four works by the contemporary artist are still missing.